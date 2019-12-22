Sun Peaks Where You Belong
Dec 22 2019 to Dec 24 2019
Activities with Santa
If you thought spending Christmas in Sun Peaks meant missing a trip to see Santa, you'll be happy to hear that you can ski and share breakfast with Mr. Claus himself!Activities with Santa : Read More
Stories & Inspiration
Your Guide to Holiday Shopping in Sun Peaks
The holidays are sneaking up on us rapidly, but there’s no need to panic if you haven’t completed your shopping. Head into our pedestrian-only village and tick everyone off your list at once with our holiday shopping guide.
5 Holiday Events to take in this December
Get ready to get festive in Sun Peaks this winter. From our popular Holiday Kick-Off Weekend to New Year’s Eve celebrations, here are five events that will get you in the holiday spirit.
Opening Day 2019/20 - Photo Recap
We are open! On Saturday, November 23, Sun Peaks Resort was the first BC interior resort to kick off the 2019/20 ski and snowboard season! Relive the fun of Opening Day with our photo recap.
Sip Your Way Through Winter in Sun Peaks
Wine lovers, you’re in for a treat this winter in Sun Peaks! Indulge in your favourite reds and whites with two unique wine festivals, check out impressive wine lists and purchase some bottles to enjoy at your home away from home.
Sun Peaks Winter Guide
Our month-by-month winter guide brings you from festive events in December all the way through to spring laps in April.
For the Family
Check out our family friendly events and activities.
Our Winter Terrain
Explore three peaks at Canada's second largest ski area.
See What’s On
A complete guide to festivals, live music, events and special activities.
Guide to Dining
Satisfy your cravings with a multitude of unique cafes, pubs and eateries.